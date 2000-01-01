Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex's pipeline also includes therapies for cancer, pain, inflammatory diseases, influenza, and other rare diseases.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases in specialty markets. Its products include SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO.