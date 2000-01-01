Vertical Exploration Inc (TSX:VERT)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VERT
- Market CapCAD2.580m
- SymbolTSX:VERT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA92536L1031
Company Profile
Vertical Exploration Inc, formerly known as Cavan Ventures Inc is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration & evaluation of mineral properties in Canada.