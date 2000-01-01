Vertical International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8375)

APAC company
Market Info - 8375

Company Info - 8375

  • Market CapHKD84.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8375
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Vertical International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of chip type and radial lead type aluminum electrolytic capacitors and trading of electronic components.

