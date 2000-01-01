Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)
North American company
- SymbolNASDAQ:VERV
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS92539P1012
Verve Therapeutics Inc is a genetic medicines company pioneering the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. Its initial programs focus on PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, two genes that regulate levels of blood lipids. The company is developing these gene-editing treatments for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic disease that causes life-long severely elevated blood cholesterol.