Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics Inc is a genetic medicines company pioneering the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. Its initial programs focus on PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, two genes that regulate levels of blood lipids. The company is developing these gene-editing treatments for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic disease that causes life-long severely elevated blood cholesterol.