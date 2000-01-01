Company Profile

Vestas is the largest manufacturer of wind turbines with the highest installed capacity in the world. The firm operates two business segments: power solutions and services. The power solutions segment designs, manufactures, and installs onshore wind turbines. The services segment performs operating and maintenance service work on wind turbines. The U.S. accounted for approximately 32% of sales in 2019. The company also sells offshore turbines via a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which Vestas will be buying out.