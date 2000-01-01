Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems is one of the largest wind turbine manufacturers with 113 gigawatts or roughly 16% of installed wind global capacity and 96.3 GW under service. The company operates in two business segments: power solutions (wind turbine equipment) and service, the latter of which generates 15% of sales. Most of Vestas’ installed base is in the United States and European Union, with more than 70% of the firm’s installations. About 45% of revenue comes from Europe and Africa, with the Americas accounting for 43% and Asia contributing the remainder.Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Danish power company. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines. Its segments are Project and Service.