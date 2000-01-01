Vesync Co Ltd (SEHK:2148)
Vesync Co Ltd is a market players in the small home appliance online market in the United States. It primarily focuses on the online marketing and sales of self-designed and developed small home appliances and smart home devices. It sells products primarily through ecommerce marketplaces, mainly Amazon.