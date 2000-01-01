VGP SA (EURONEXT:VGP)
- Market Cap€1.658bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:VGP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINBE0003878957
VGP SA is a real estate company. The company through its subsidiaries designs, constructs and leases out logistics complexes and semi-industrial parks in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.