Company Profile

Vianet Group PLC is a provider of actionable management information and business insight created by combining data from the smart Internet of Things ('IOT') solutions and external information sources. Smart Zones include Data insight and actionable data services as well as design, product development, sale and rental of fluid monitoring equipment. The business of the group is divided into two divisions: Smart Machines and Smart Zones. It generates maximum revenue from the Smart Zones segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe and the United States/Canada.Vianet Group PLC is engaged in the designing, product development, sale and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment, together with the provision of data management and related services, both to the leisure and petrol forecourt trade.