Viant Technology Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:DSP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DSP
- Market Cap$2.741bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DSP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS92557A1016
Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.