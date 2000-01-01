Viasat Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VSAT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VSAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VSAT
- Market Cap$3.677bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:VSAT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS92552V1008
Company Profile
Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Viasat Inc is engaged in the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Company also offers satellite and other wireless networks and secure networking systems, products and services.