Viasat Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VSAT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VSAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VSAT

  • Market Cap$3.677bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VSAT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92552V1008

Company Profile

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Viasat Inc is engaged in the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Company also offers satellite and other wireless networks and secure networking systems, products and services.

Latest VSAT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .