Company Profile

VIB Vermoegen AG is a real estate holding company which is engaged in the development, acquisition, and management of commercial real estate properties, primarily in the high-growth regions of Southern Germany. The real estate portfolio of VIB Vermogen AG includes logistics properties, industrial real estate, shopping centers and retail parks, as well as commercial and service centers. The group generates a majority of revenue from Rental incomes.VIB Vermoegen AG develops, acquires and manages commercial real estate especially in the strongly-growing regions of South Germany.