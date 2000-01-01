VibroPower Corp Ltd (SGX:BJD)
- Market CapSGD4.030m
- SymbolSGX:BJD
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINSG1CA3000009
VibroPower Corp Ltd is engaged in supplying, designing, manufacturing, installing, commissioning & servicing of stationary generators used in commercial and industrial properties and housing projects.