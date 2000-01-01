VibroPower Corp Ltd (SGX:BJD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BJD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BJD

  • Market CapSGD4.030m
  • SymbolSGX:BJD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CA3000009

Company Profile

VibroPower Corp Ltd is engaged in supplying, designing, manufacturing, installing, commissioning & servicing of stationary generators used in commercial and industrial properties and housing projects.

Latest BJD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .