Vical Inc (NASDAQ:VICL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VICL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VICL

  • Market Cap$108.090m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VICL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9256022032

Company Profile

Vical Inc is engaged in research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases.

Latest VICL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .