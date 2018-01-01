Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Share Price

RBOT
Vicarious Surgical Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc designs a surgical robot that enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with 3D visualization and accurate control. Its Vicarious Surgical Robotic System is designed with a focus on abdominal access and visualization through a single port.
Symbol
NYSE:RBOT
ISIN
US92561V1098
Currency
USD
