Company Profile

Vicat SA manufactures and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates to the construction and building industries. The company also provides a range of services, including construction, chemistry, transportation, and concrete pumping and pre-casting. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, and Other Products and Services. The Cement segment generates the majority of revenue. Vicat sells its products and services around the world. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Vicat SA is in the business of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregate and other products and services. The company’s core business is the manufacturing of cement.