Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp is a Canadian bus manufacturer. The company is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States. The company derives maximum revenue from bus sales. It also supplies the Spare part.Grande West Transportation Group Inc is a Canadian bus manufacturer. The company is engaged in designing, engineering and manufacturing mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises.