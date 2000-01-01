Vico International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1621)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1621
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1621
- Market CapHKD142.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1621
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG9365R1039
Company Profile
Vico International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the distribution of third-party branded petrochemicals and the sales of self-branded lubricant mainly in Hong Kong.