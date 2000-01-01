Company Profile

Vicom Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of motor vehicle evaluation and other related services. It provides technical testing and inspection services to mechanical, biochemical, civil engineering and non-destructive testing fields. Its services include vehicle inspection, assessment, evaluation, and emission test laboratory, motor insurance, road tax renewal, car evaluation, vehicle inspection, type approval, in-vehicle unit service, speed limiter check, chassis dynamometer smoke test, tinted glass check, car buying tips and maintenance, consultancy and business opportunities. The company mainly operates in Singapore and derives prime revenue from the inspection and testing services.Vicom Ltd provides technical testing and inspection services to mechanical, biochemical, civil engineering and non-destructive testing fields.