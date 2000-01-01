Vicon Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3878)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3878
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3878
- Market CapHKD1.300bn
- SymbolSEHK:3878
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG9362W1050
Company Profile
Vicon Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based specialist foundation contractor. It focuses on design-and-build foundation projects in Hong Kong private sector.