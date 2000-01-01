Vicon Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3878)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3878

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3878

  • Market CapHKD1.300bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3878
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9362W1050

Company Profile

Vicon Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based specialist foundation contractor. It focuses on design-and-build foundation projects in Hong Kong private sector.

Latest 3878 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .