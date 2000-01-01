Company Profile

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, advanced power component products and integrated circuits and related products.Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others. Geographically the company caters its business in the United States, Europe, Asia and Other.Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. The company operates in BBU, VI Chip, Picor and Corporate segment. It derives a majority of its revenue from the BBU and Picor segment.