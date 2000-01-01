Vicore Pharma Holding AB (OMX:VICO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VICO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VICO
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:VICO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINSE0007577895
Company Profile
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a drug development company. The company's through is subsidiary is developing a new type of pharmaceutical compound, known as AT2R agonists, to stimulate the AT2 receptor within the Renin-Angiotensin system. Its lead drug candidate, C21, is the first small molecule compound in its class.Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a drug development company. The company's through is subsdiary is developing a new type of pharmaceutical compound, known as AT2R agonists, to stimulate the AT2 receptor within the Renin-Angiotensin systemet.