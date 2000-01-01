Company Profile

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a drug development company. The company's through is subsidiary is developing a new type of pharmaceutical compound, known as AT2R agonists, to stimulate the AT2 receptor within the Renin-Angiotensin system. Its lead drug candidate, C21, is the first small molecule compound in its class.Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a drug development company. The company's through is subsdiary is developing a new type of pharmaceutical compound, known as AT2R agonists, to stimulate the AT2 receptor within the Renin-Angiotensin systemet.