Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties. Its mining projects include The Eagle Gold Project, located in Canada. The other mining properties include the Dublin Gulch Property, Regional - Geology and Exploration Programs in Yukon, and the Santa Fe project in Nevada.Victoria Gold Corp is a Canada based exploration and development stage company engaged in the mining of gold. Its mining projects include The Eagle Gold, located in Canada with various development properties located in Canada, and United States.