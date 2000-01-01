Victoria (LSE:VCP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VCP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VCP

  • Market Cap£555.510m
  • SymbolLSE:VCP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZC0LC10

Company Profile

Victoria PLC manufacturers flooring products in the UK. Its products comprise of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, underlay and flooring accessories.

Latest VCP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VCP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .