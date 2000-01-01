Victory City International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:539)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 539
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 539
- Market CapHKD271.920m
- SymbolSEHK:539
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINBMG9358Q1877
Company Profile
Victory City International Holdings Ltd, through subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sale of knitted fabric and dyed yarn and provision of related subcontracting services. It is also engaged in the production and sale of garment products.