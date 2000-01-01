Company Profile

Victory Goldfields Ltd formerly Hughes Drilling Ltd provides contracting services and mining equipment to the mining industry in Australia. It offers drill and blast services, as well as exploration services. The company also manufactures drills and drilling equipment, including rotary hydraulic crawler blast holes and water well drills, as well as supplies manufactured drill rigs and spare parts. It generates revenue from drilling services, sale of goods, sale of drill rigs, and compressor hire. The company operates throughout New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia.Hughes Drilling Ltd provides contracting services to the mining industry with a focus on niche services production, delineation, mining and contracting companies who do not have specialized equipment and employees to perform themselves.