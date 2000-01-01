Victory Group Ltd (SEHK:1139)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1139
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1139
- Market CapHKD204.480m
- SymbolSEHK:1139
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINBMG9358V1946
Company Profile
Victory Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in trading and distribution of motor vehicles. It is also engaged in money lending business and providing credits.