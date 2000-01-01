Victory Group Ltd (SEHK:1139)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1139

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1139

  • Market CapHKD204.480m
  • SymbolSEHK:1139
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9358V1946

Company Profile

Victory Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in trading and distribution of motor vehicles. It is also engaged in money lending business and providing credits.

Latest 1139 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .