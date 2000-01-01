Victory Metals Inc (TSX:VMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VMX
- Market CapCAD41.470m
- SymbolTSX:VMX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA9264601068
Company Profile
Ripper Oil and Gas Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the primary business operation to identify and evaluate the new business opportunity for acquisition or participation.