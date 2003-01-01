Victory Resources Corp (TSX:VR)

North American company
Market Info - VR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VR

  • Market CapCAD0.490m
  • SymbolTSX:VR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92647B2003

Company Profile

Victory Resources Corp is a junior mineral exploration company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties.

