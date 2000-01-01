Company Profile

Victrex is a British specialty chemicals company whose business is based predominantly on manufacturing and creating solutions using polyetheretherketone, or PEEK, an ultra-high-performance lightweight plastic. Around 40% of sales are generated in Europe, with Asia and the Americas contributing 30% each. The business has two segments. The industrial segment targets transportation, energy, electronics, and manufacturing, while the medical segment provides healthcare solutions for the implantable device markets.Victrex PLC manufactures and sells high performance polymers and provides PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions. It operates in two segments namely, Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions).