Company Profile

Vidrala SA manufactures and sells a variety of glass products. The firm operates plants that create and mold glass into primarily bottles and jars based on specific customer needs. The company's customers primarily manufacture beer, juices, spirits, wines, oils, vinegars, and preserved food. Vidrala also offers logistical services for packaged food products within the United Kingdom. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal, and the rest of the European Union. The United Kingdom segment generates more revenue than any other segment.