VidWRX Inc (TSX:VID.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - VID.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:VID.H
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorMedia Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9266031017

Company Profile

VidWRX Inc is engaged in developing and operating cloud-based video content production platforms and video production series targeting the business and news markets across North America.

