VidWRX Inc (TSX:VID.H)
Company Info - VID.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:VID.H
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorMedia Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA9266031017
Company Profile
VidWRX Inc is engaged in developing and operating cloud-based video content production platforms and video production series targeting the business and news markets across North America.