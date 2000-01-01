Viel & Compagnie (EURONEXT:VIL)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIL
- Market Cap€312.370m
- SymbolEURONEXT:VIL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINFR0000050049
Company Profile
Viel & Compagnie is a France-based investment company. Its strategy is to invest for the long term in companies operating in the financial sector. This strategy is designed to speed up their growth and development and make them leaders in their areas of business. The group consolidates two majority interests in listed companies and one equity-accounted minority interest in a private bank. These three core businesses consist of interdealer broking, through Compagnie Financiere Tradition. It's online trading, through Bourse Direct, and SwissLife Banque Privee, a private bank.Viel & Compagnie is an investment company which controls two listed financial brokers - Compagnie Financiere Tradition and Bourse Direct, a player in the online trading sector in France - as well as an asset management and private banking business.