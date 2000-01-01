Company Profile

Viel & Compagnie is a France-based investment company. Its strategy is to invest for the long term in companies operating in the financial sector. This strategy is designed to speed up their growth and development and make them leaders in their areas of business. The group consolidates two majority interests in listed companies and one equity-accounted minority interest in a private bank. These three core businesses consist of interdealer broking, through Compagnie Financiere Tradition. It's online trading, through Bourse Direct, and SwissLife Banque Privee, a private bank.