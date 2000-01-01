Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:422)
Company Info - 422
- Market CapHKD206.040m
- SymbolSEHK:422
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRecreational Vehicles
- ISINKYG936171019
Company Profile
Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd is a manufacturer of scooters and cubs in Vietnam. In addition, it produces motorbike engines and parts for internal use and for sale.