Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:422)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 422

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 422

  • Market CapHKD206.040m
  • SymbolSEHK:422
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRecreational Vehicles
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG936171019

Company Profile

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd is a manufacturer of scooters and cubs in Vietnam. In addition, it produces motorbike engines and parts for internal use and for sale.

Latest 422 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .