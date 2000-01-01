ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VRAY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VRAY

  • Market Cap$625.550m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VRAY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92672L1070

Company Profile

ViewRay Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing MRI guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients.

Latest VRAY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .