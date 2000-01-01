ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRAY
- Market Cap$625.550m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VRAY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS92672L1070
Company Profile
ViewRay Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing MRI guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients.