Vifor Pharma AG Registered Shares (SIX:VIFN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIFN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:VIFN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCH0364749348
Company Profile
Vifor Pharma AG is a specialty drug manufacturing and licensing company. It researches, develops, and produces its pharmaceutical products and markets and distributes them worldwide. Most of its sales are generated in the USA, with Europe also a strong contributor. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.Vifor Pharma AG is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also offers a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines as well as over-the-counter products.