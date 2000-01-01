Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG is a specialty drug manufacturing and licensing company. It researches, develops, and produces its pharmaceutical products and markets and distributes them worldwide. Most of its sales are generated in the USA, with Europe also a strong contributor. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.Vifor Pharma AG is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also offers a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines as well as over-the-counter products.