Vifor Pharma AG (XETRA:G2AA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - G2AA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - G2AA

  • Market Cap€8.117bn
  • SymbolXETRA:G2AA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0364749348

Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also offers a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines as well as over-the-counter products.

Latest G2AA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .