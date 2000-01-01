Company Profile

Vigil Health Solutions Inc is a Canada based company engaged in providing call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living. It develops, markets and distributes a proprietary technology platform which combines software and hardware to provide solutions that guide the care of and monitor seniors living in long-term care facilities. The products of the company are Integrated care management system, Vigil memory care system, Vitality care system, and Nurse call system. Geographically, the company has its operations located in the United States and Canada of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.