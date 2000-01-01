Vigil Health Solutions Inc (TSX:VGL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VGL
- Market CapCAD4.520m
- SymbolTSX:VGL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCA92672N2023
Company Profile
Vigil Health Solutions Inc is a Canada based company engaged in providing call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living. It develops, markets and distributes a proprietary technology platform which combines software and hardware to provide solutions that guide the care of and monitor seniors living in long-term care facilities. The products of the company are Integrated care management system, Vigil memory care system, Vitality care system, and Nurse call system. Geographically, the company has its operations located in the United States and Canada of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.Vigil Health Solutions Inc is a Canada based company principally engaged in the business of providing call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living.