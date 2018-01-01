Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Share Price

VIGL
Vigil Neuroscience Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company treating both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel cells of the brain's immune system. It is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities to rapidly deliver precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and families.
NASDAQ:VIGL
US92673K1088
USD
