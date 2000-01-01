Viking Mines Ltd (ASX:VKA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VKA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VKA
- Market CapAUD3.140m
- SymbolASX:VKA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VKA8
Company Profile
Viking Mines Ltd invests in mineral exploration projects. It is engaged in development/sale of the Mongolian coal projects. The company has three projects: Khonkhoe Zag Coal Project; Burukh Uul Coal Project; and Akoase Gold Project.