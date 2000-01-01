Company Profile

Viking Supply Ships AB is a shipping company focused within offshore and ice-breaking primarily in the Arctic and subarctic areas. The segments of the group are; Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS), Services and Ship Management. It derives key revenue from the AHTS segment which comprises ice-classified and icebreaking AHTS vessels, which are used for icebreaking and for assignments within the offshore industry repositioning of rigs and anchors for these. The Ship management segment delivers ship management for the Swedish Maritime Administration's five ice-breakers. The Services segment offers consultancy services for ice management and logistics support in the Arctic region. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Denmark, Norway, Russia, UK, Sweden and other countries.Viking Supply Ships AB is engaged in business of offshore and offshore icebreaking. The fleet comprises of icebreakers, AHTS, and PSV vessels. The reportable segments are AHTS, PSV, ship management, and services.