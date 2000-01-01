Villa World Ltd (ASX:VLW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VLW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VLW
- Market CapAUD294.110m
- SymbolASX:VLW
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VLW0
Company Profile
Villa World Ltd is engaged in the development and sale of residential land, and the development, construction and sale of house and land packages in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.