Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:VBFC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$53.030m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VBFC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92705T2006

Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The Company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers banking and related financial services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit.

