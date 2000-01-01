Company Profile

Village Roadshow is the largest theme park operator in Australia, with Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, and Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast its best-known properties. The company also owns one of the the largest cinema chain in Australia, as well as interests in the U.S. movie exhibition markets. Finally, Village Roadshow is the biggest film distributor in Australia and also boasts a large shareholding in Village Roadshow Entertainment, a midranking movie production studio.