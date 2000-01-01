Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL)
- SymbolASX:VRL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- ISINAU000000VRL0
Village Roadshow is the largest theme park operator in Australia, with Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, and Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast its best-known properties. The company also owns one of the the largest cinema chain in Australia, as well as interests in the U.S. movie exhibition markets. Finally, Village Roadshow is the biggest film distributor in Australia and also boasts a large shareholding in Village Roadshow Entertainment, a midranking movie production studio.Village Roadshow Ltd is a theme park operator in Australia, with Warner Bros. The company operates Movie World, Sea World, and Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast properties offering entertainment services. It is also one of the largest cinema chains in Australia.