Company Profile

Village Super Market Inc operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, few of which are in northern New Jersey, southern New Jersey, Maryland and in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), the nation's largest retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. It consists of one operating segment, the retail sale of food and nonfood products.