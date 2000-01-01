Company Profile

Vilmorin & Cie produces and sells vegetable and field seeds. Its vegetable seed segment consists of several different crops and focuses on developing original seeds, opening new sites on mature markets, and inorganic growth through acquisitions of existing fields. Additionally, Vilmorin produces and sells field seeds to international farmers. It holds privileged commercial partnerships with European cooperative distribution networks to help market and reach customers all over the globe. Different seeds are distributed to various regions based on the needs of farmers. Lastly, garden products (mainly vegetable seeds, flower seeds, and bulbs) are sold directly to garden centers, do-it-yourself stores and supermarkets, and amateur gardeners.Vilmorin & Cie produces sells and distribute field seeds for farmers, vegetable seeds for professional vegetable production and garden products. The company has Vegetable seeds, Field seeds, and Garden products segments.