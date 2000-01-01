Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VMEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VMEO
- Market Cap$6.694bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:VMEO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS92719V1008
Company Profile
Vimeo Inc is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. The company's comprehensive and cloud-based tools empower its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform.