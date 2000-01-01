Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)

North American company
Market Cap$6.694bn

  • Market Cap$6.694bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VMEO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92719V1008

Company Profile

Vimeo Inc is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. The company's comprehensive and cloud-based tools empower its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform.

