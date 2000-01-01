Vimy Resources Ltd (ASX:VMY)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VMY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VMY

  • Market CapAUD30.320m
  • SymbolASX:VMY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VMY4

Company Profile

Vimy Resources Ltd is a Perth-based resource development company. It conducts exploration activities on tenements at the Mulga Rock Deposits in Western Australia.

Latest VMY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .