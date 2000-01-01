Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)

North American company
Market Info - VNCE

Company Info - VNCE

  • Market Cap$223.790m
  • SymbolNYSE:VNCE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92719W2070

Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp is engaged in delivering luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories.

